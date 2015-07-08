Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-30-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SUERO, STEPHANIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/19/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-30 09:35:00
|Court Case
|22CR3530962
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|LOPEZ, EDWARDO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/4/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-30 11:22:00
|Court Case
|22CR353327
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRIS, JUSTIN EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY – CLASS H
|DOB
|12/20/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|212
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-30 11:08:00
|Court Case
|22CR348974
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HEASTY, LEEWAMICKI VAZCARRON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/29/1963
|Height
|6.01
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-30 00:00:00
|Court Case
|21CRS200258
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|TRUE, ALEXANDER JULIAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/6/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-30 05:40:00
|Court Case
|22CR353110
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR DEATH BY VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HILLMAN, TAHIRA LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/15/1982
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-30 01:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR289397
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2500