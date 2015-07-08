Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-30-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SUERO, STEPHANIE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/19/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-30 09:35:00
Court Case 22CR3530962
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name LOPEZ, EDWARDO
Arrest Type
DOB 2/4/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-30 11:22:00
Court Case 22CR353327
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, JUSTIN EUGENE
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS H
DOB 12/20/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 212
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-30 11:08:00
Court Case 22CR348974
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount

Name HEASTY, LEEWAMICKI VAZCARRON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/29/1963
Height 6.01
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-30 00:00:00
Court Case 21CRS200258
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 0

Name TRUE, ALEXANDER JULIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 11/6/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-30 05:40:00
Court Case 22CR353110
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR DEATH BY VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name HILLMAN, TAHIRA LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/15/1982
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-30 01:00:00
Court Case 22CR289397
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500