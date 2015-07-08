Below are the Union County arrests for 11-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bishop, Mark William
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2022
|Court Case
|202207657
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 4) Ccw (M),
|Description
|Bishop, Mark William (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Ccw (M), at 74 / Campus Park Dr., NC, on 11/30/2022 15:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Woodard, Jackie Vernon
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2022
|Court Case
|202207656
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Woodard, Jackie Vernon (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2022 16:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Clark, Frankie Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2022
|Court Case
|202207659
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – (M) Second Degree Trespass (M),
|Description
|Clark, Frankie Lee (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – (m) Second Degree Trespass (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2022 21:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Love, Priscilla Ann
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2022
|Court Case
|202207660
|Charge
|Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
|Description
|Love, Priscilla Ann (B /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2022 21:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Williams, Timothy Eric
|Arrest Date
|11/30/2022
|Court Case
|202207661
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Williams, Timothy Eric (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2022 22:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct
|Arrest Date
|11-30-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (C), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 03:51, 11/30/2022 and 03:52, 11/30/2022. Reported: 03:52, 11/30/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A