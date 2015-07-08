Below are the Union County arrests for 11-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bishop, Mark William
Arrest Date 11/30/2022
Court Case 202207657
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), And 4) Ccw (M),
Description Bishop, Mark William (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 3) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 4) Ccw (M), at 74 / Campus Park Dr., NC, on 11/30/2022 15:50.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Woodard, Jackie Vernon
Arrest Date 11/30/2022
Court Case 202207656
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Woodard, Jackie Vernon (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2022 16:43.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Clark, Frankie Lee
Arrest Date 11/30/2022
Court Case 202207659
Charge Fail To Appear – (M) Second Degree Trespass (M),
Description Clark, Frankie Lee (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – (m) Second Degree Trespass (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2022 21:10.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Love, Priscilla Ann
Arrest Date 11/30/2022
Court Case 202207660
Charge Order For Arrest Criminal (M),
Description Love, Priscilla Ann (B /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest Criminal (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2022 21:54.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Williams, Timothy Eric
Arrest Date 11/30/2022
Court Case 202207661
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Williams, Timothy Eric (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 11/30/2022 22:23.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct
Arrest Date 11-30-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (C), at 3200-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, between 03:51, 11/30/2022 and 03:52, 11/30/2022. Reported: 03:52, 11/30/2022.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A