Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-01-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MUNSON, CHARLES JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 12/19/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-01 00:02:00
Court Case 22CR332687
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000

Name MICKLE, JAMES BERNARD
Arrest Type
DOB 7/25/1971
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-01 09:22:00
Court Case 22CR353893
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name RAMSEY, TANAE LAVELLE-RAY
Arrest Type
DOB 12/15/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-01 00:56:00
Court Case 22CR352925-1
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1500

Name COVINGTON, PAUL MONROE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/15/1971
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-01 13:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, ZANTAVIOUS
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
DOB 7/20/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-01 00:46:00
Court Case 22CR212594
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 1000

Name GARNER, JUAN MARICHELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/23/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-01 11:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount