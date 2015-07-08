Below are the Union County arrests for 12-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Pheagin, Jessica Cheryl
Arrest Date 12/01/2022
Court Case 202208364
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) And 2) Forged Endorsement (F),
Description Pheagin, Jessica Cheryl (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F) and 2) Forged Endorsement (F), at 1900-BLK Moore Rd, Matthews, NC, on 12/1/2022 19:13.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Oxendine, James Craven
Arrest Date 12/01/2022
Court Case 202208364
Charge 1) Larceny Of Chose In Action (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F),
Description Oxendine, James Craven (A /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny Of Chose In Action (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 6700-BLK New Salem Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/1/2022 19:13.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Sanchez, Kenneth Ivan
Arrest Date 12/01/2022
Court Case 202207686
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Vi (F), 3) Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), 4) Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), And 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Sanchez, Kenneth Ivan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Vi (F), 3) Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), 4) Possess Sch Vi Cs (F), and 5) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 2400-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2022 19:46.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Sanchez, Kenneth Ivan
Arrest Date 12/01/2022
Court Case 202207685
Charge P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Vi (F),
Description Sanchez, Kenneth Ivan (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Vi (F), at 2400-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/1/2022 19:52.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Wiriden, Charles Gosta
Arrest Date 12/01/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Wiriden, Charles Gosta (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7300-BLK Ivy Hill Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/1/2022 20:59.
Arresting Officer Hodgson, T C

Name Mcmillan, Jamelia Nicole
Arrest Date 12/01/2022
Court Case 202208605
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mcmillan, Jamelia Nicole (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Juddson Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/1/2022 21:15.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L