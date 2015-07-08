Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-02-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BURGESS, MAENARD
Arrest Type
DOB 6/22/1968
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-02 11:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JORDAN, JOSEPH FRANKLIN
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 1/22/1971
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-02 12:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name LOPEZ-RESENDIZ, MIGUEL ANGEL
Arrest Type
DOB 1/5/1994
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-02 12:07:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MASSEY, BRANDON
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 10/8/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-02 11:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name MCINTOSH, DAVID CHARLES
Arrest Type
DOB 2/16/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-02 12:09:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NORRIS, RYSUON SHABARQUIS
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/5/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-02 11:46:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount