Below are the Union County arrests for 12-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mangum, Jennifer Leigh
Arrest Date 12/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ – Misd Larceny, M (M),
Description Mangum, Jennifer Leigh (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ – Misd Larceny, M (M), [Missing Address], on 12/2/2022 08:27.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Carbone, Michele Leslie
Arrest Date 12/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Carbone, Michele Leslie (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2022 11:59.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Carbone, Kayla Marie
Arrest Date 12/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Carbone, Kayla Marie (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2022 12:00.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Duran, Brandon
Arrest Date 12/02/2022
Court Case 202207694
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Duran, Brandon (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1500-BLK Hilton Meadow Dr/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2022 14:14.
Arresting Officer Shoultes, C A

Name Meadows, Robert Everette
Arrest Date 12/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Meadows, Robert Everette (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2900-BLK Brooks Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/2/2022 17:36.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Davis, Steven Paul
Arrest Date 12/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (F),
Description Davis, Steven Paul (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (F), at 2700-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/2/2022 17:55.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M