Below are the Union County arrests for 12-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mangum, Jennifer Leigh
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ – Misd Larceny, M (M),
|Description
|Mangum, Jennifer Leigh (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ – Misd Larceny, M (M), [Missing Address], on 12/2/2022 08:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Carbone, Michele Leslie
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Carbone, Michele Leslie (W /F/64) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2022 11:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Carbone, Kayla Marie
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Carbone, Kayla Marie (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2022 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Duran, Brandon
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2022
|Court Case
|202207694
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Duran, Brandon (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1500-BLK Hilton Meadow Dr/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/2/2022 14:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Shoultes, C A
|Name
|Meadows, Robert Everette
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Meadows, Robert Everette (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 2900-BLK Brooks Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/2/2022 17:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Davis, Steven Paul
|Arrest Date
|12/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (F),
|Description
|Davis, Steven Paul (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (F), at 2700-BLK S Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/2/2022 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M