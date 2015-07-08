Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BAXTER, DAHMEUNE ISAIAH
Arrest Type
DOB 1/2/2001
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-03 10:19:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WORLEY, PATRICESE DANELL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/4/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-03 07:08:00
Court Case 22CR355429-1
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 0

Name BOYD, ANIYA
Arrest Type
DOB 4/16/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-03 10:53:00
Court Case 21CR014866
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name PARKER, DARYL LAMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 8/7/1980
Height 5.10
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-03 10:54:00
Court Case 22CR213497
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 1000

Name THOMAS, JONATHAN LAMONT
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 2/22/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-03 13:14:00
Court Case 20CR729988
Charge Description FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG
Bond Amount 1000

Name CLARKE, JAMES
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 6/15/1989
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-03 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR709099-01
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500