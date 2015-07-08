Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BAXTER, DAHMEUNE ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/2/2001
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-03 10:19:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WORLEY, PATRICESE DANELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/4/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-03 07:08:00
|Court Case
|22CR355429-1
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BOYD, ANIYA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/16/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-03 10:53:00
|Court Case
|21CR014866
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|PARKER, DARYL LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/7/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-03 10:54:00
|Court Case
|22CR213497
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|THOMAS, JONATHAN LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|2/22/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-03 13:14:00
|Court Case
|20CR729988
|Charge Description
|FICT/ALT TITLE/REG CARD/TAG
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|CLARKE, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|6/15/1989
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-03 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR709099-01
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500