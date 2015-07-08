Below are the Union County arrests for 12-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bevill, Bradley
Arrest Date 12/03/2022
Court Case
Charge Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F),
Description Bevill, Bradley (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 300-BLK E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 12/3/2022 00:28.
Arresting Officer Bolick, J

Name Stafford, Iyonna Laqay
Arrest Date 12/03/2022
Court Case 202207712
Charge 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Stafford, Iyonna Laqay (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2022 00:42.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Moore, Tanisha Amutalluh
Arrest Date 12/03/2022
Court Case 202207713
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Moore, Tanisha Amutalluh (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2022 00:48.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Walker, Tyrone Arnez
Arrest Date 12/03/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
Description Walker, Tyrone Arnez (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at Sr 1501, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2022 02:02.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C

Name Nixon, Samuel Leon
Arrest Date 12/03/2022
Court Case 202207716
Charge 1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK S College St/pate St, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2022 06:00.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Pimentel, Xiomara
Arrest Date 12/03/2022
Court Case 202207717
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Pimentel, Xiomara (W /F/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 800-BLK S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2022 09:02.
Arresting Officer Shea, T