Below are the Union County arrests for 12-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bevill, Bradley
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2Nd Deg (F),
|Description
|Bevill, Bradley (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 2nd Deg (F), at 300-BLK E Wilson St, Wingate, NC, on 12/3/2022 00:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolick, J
|Name
|Stafford, Iyonna Laqay
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2022
|Court Case
|202207712
|Charge
|1) Disorderly Conduct (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Stafford, Iyonna Laqay (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Disorderly Conduct (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2022 00:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Moore, Tanisha Amutalluh
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2022
|Court Case
|202207713
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Moore, Tanisha Amutalluh (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1700-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2022 00:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Walker, Tyrone Arnez
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 4) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Walker, Tyrone Arnez (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 4) Speeding (M), at Sr 1501, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2022 02:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|Nixon, Samuel Leon
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2022
|Court Case
|202207716
|Charge
|1) Injury To Real Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Nixon, Samuel Leon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Real Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 600-BLK S College St/pate St, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2022 06:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Pimentel, Xiomara
|Arrest Date
|12/03/2022
|Court Case
|202207717
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), And 3) Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Pimentel, Xiomara (W /F/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), and 3) Injury To Real Property (M), at 800-BLK S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 12/3/2022 09:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T