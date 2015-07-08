Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-04-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THOMPSON, ANKA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/1/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-04 09:51:00
|Court Case
|22CR356093
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HAYES, LLOYD TREMAINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/22/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-04 01:45:00
|Court Case
|22CR355946-01
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|DAVIS, CARL KAREEM
|Arrest Type
|INFRACTION
|DOB
|10/30/1982
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-04 01:20:00
|Court Case
|22CR701389-01
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|WILSON, JULIAN JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/26/1978
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-04 03:58:00
|Court Case
|20CR243391
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|BENFIELD, KEVIN ANDRAE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|7/15/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-04 02:39:00
|Court Case
|22CR356013-1
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3500
|Name
|TOMSOVIC, JULIA LEE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|9/4/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|330
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-04 03:04:00
|Court Case
|22CR356002
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500