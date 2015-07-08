Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-04-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name THOMPSON, ANKA
Arrest Type
DOB 9/1/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-04 09:51:00
Court Case 22CR356093
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name HAYES, LLOYD TREMAINE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/22/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-04 01:45:00
Court Case 22CR355946-01
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 2500

Name DAVIS, CARL KAREEM
Arrest Type INFRACTION
DOB 10/30/1982
Height 5.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-04 01:20:00
Court Case 22CR701389-01
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 2500

Name WILSON, JULIAN JAMAL
Arrest Type
DOB 9/26/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-04 03:58:00
Court Case 20CR243391
Charge Description ASSAULT INFLICT SERIOUS INJ(M)
Bond Amount 10000

Name BENFIELD, KEVIN ANDRAE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 7/15/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-04 02:39:00
Court Case 22CR356013-1
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3500

Name TOMSOVIC, JULIA LEE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 9/4/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 330
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-04 03:04:00
Court Case 22CR356002
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500