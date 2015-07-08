Below are the Union County arrests for 12-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hunter, Jackson Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Hunter, Jackson Lee (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK W North Main St/n Church St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/4/2022 00:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Castellanos, Erilverto
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2022
|Court Case
|202208648
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Castellanos, Erilverto (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), 3) No Operators License (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 1600-BLK Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2022 02:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Alejandre, Cortez Samuel
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2022
|Court Case
|202207733
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Alejandre, Cortez Samuel (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2022 04:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Ocampo, Christian Carlos
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2022
|Court Case
|202207733
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Ocampo, Christian Carlos (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2022 04:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Garris, Quayshawn Osha
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M), M (M),
|Description
|Garris, Quayshawn Osha (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m), M (M), at 100-BLK Ridge Run, Marshville, NC, on 12/4/2022 07:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, D
|Name
|Hernandez, Juan Antonio
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Hernandez, Juan Antonio (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5400-BLK Larchmont Ave, Charlotte, NC, on 12/4/2022 10:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R