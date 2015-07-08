Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-05-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILLIAMS, WILLIE TERRELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/3/1969
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-05 06:20:00
|Court Case
|22CR322864
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|NIE, GIU
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|4/6/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|146
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-05 08:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCKINNEY, TAYLOR DANIELLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/26/1996
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-05 11:18:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RASNAKE, GILBERT WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/1/1977
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-05 12:10:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RUSSELL, RYAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/18/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-05 11:46:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COOK, DAVID LANCE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
|DOB
|12/7/1985
|Height
|5.07
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-05 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR709764
|Charge Description
|OPERATE VEH NO INS
|Bond Amount
|1000