Below are the Union County arrests for 12-05-2022.
|Name
|White, Washington Curtis
|Arrest Date
|12-05-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|White, Washington Curtis (B /M/43) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2900-BLK Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, between 22:00, 12/4/2022 and 06:03, 12/5/2022. Reported: 06:03, 12/5/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Winnegan, Qashannon Denise
|Arrest Date
|12-05-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Winnegan, Qashannon Denise (B /F/30) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 800-BLK Warren St, Monroe, NC, between 21:00, 12/4/2022 and 05:00, 12/5/2022. Reported: 06:57, 12/5/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Henderson, Dexter Eugene
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Henderson, Dexter Eugene (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 9200-BLK Richardson King Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/5/2022 00:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Woods, N D
|Name
|Meeks, Kayla Loreal
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2022
|Court Case
|202201061
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Meeks, Kayla Loreal (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2000-BLK White Cedar Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/5/2022 02:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J
|Name
|Ingram, Jerome Cecedric
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
|Description
|Ingram, Jerome Cecedric (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 500-BLK N Camden Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/5/2022 11:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Ashley, Derrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Ashley, Derrick Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2022 12:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B