Name White, Washington Curtis
Arrest Date 12-05-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description White, Washington Curtis (B /M/43) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 2900-BLK Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, between 22:00, 12/4/2022 and 06:03, 12/5/2022. Reported: 06:03, 12/5/2022.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Winnegan, Qashannon Denise
Arrest Date 12-05-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Winnegan, Qashannon Denise (B /F/30) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 800-BLK Warren St, Monroe, NC, between 21:00, 12/4/2022 and 05:00, 12/5/2022. Reported: 06:57, 12/5/2022.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Henderson, Dexter Eugene
Arrest Date 12/05/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Simple Assault (M),
Description Henderson, Dexter Eugene (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Simple Assault (M), at 9200-BLK Richardson King Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/5/2022 00:50.
Arresting Officer Woods, N D

Name Meeks, Kayla Loreal
Arrest Date 12/05/2022
Court Case 202201061
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Meeks, Kayla Loreal (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 4) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 2000-BLK White Cedar Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/5/2022 02:40.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J

Name Ingram, Jerome Cecedric
Arrest Date 12/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F),
Description Ingram, Jerome Cecedric (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), at 500-BLK N Camden Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/5/2022 11:51.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Ashley, Derrick Lee
Arrest Date 12/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Ashley, Derrick Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2022 12:11.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B