Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-07-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOLMAN, ISIAH
Arrest Type
DOB 5/9/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-07 08:08:00
Court Case 22CR358201-1
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 699.01

Name KEYS, CHRISTA DENISHA
Arrest Type
DOB 11/1/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-07 09:32:00
Court Case 22CR358238
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 0

Name CATALAN, CESAR ADRAIN
Arrest Type
DOB 12/7/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-07 12:22:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HEMPHILL, DAESEAN TYREKE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/26/1999
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-07 09:11:00
Court Case 22CR010997
Charge Description POSSESS MARU PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500

Name SAMIKA, KEVIN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/15/1986
Height 5.09
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-07 00:00:00
Court Case 21CRS203660
Charge Description DEATH BY VEHICLE – FELONY
Bond Amount 0

Name SANDERS, ANTONIO DEQUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/30/1978
Height 5.8
Weight 124
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-07 10:08:00
Court Case 22CR358406-01
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000