Below are the Union County arrests for 12-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Williams, Devon Elderidge
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2022
|Court Case
|202207635
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
|Description
|Williams, Devon Elderidge (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 1700-BLK Scott St, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2022 16:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Irizarry, F
|Name
|Davis, Steven Paul
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Davis, Steven Paul (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2022 18:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Harris, Ledantae Markel
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Harris, Ledantae Markel (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at SR 1700-BLK Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2022 20:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|Townsend, Ousamane Keyeria
|Arrest Date
|12-07-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Townsend, Ousamane Keyeria (B /F/26) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1499 Fairley Av/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2022 2:30:57 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Name
|Exxon On The Run VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
|Arrest Date
|12-07-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Exxon On The Run VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 300-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:23, 12/7/2022 and 00:24, 12/7/2022. Reported: 00:24, 12/7/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T