Below are the Union County arrests for 12-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Williams, Devon Elderidge
Arrest Date 12/07/2022
Court Case 202207635
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Of Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Cocaine (F), And 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F),
Description Williams, Devon Elderidge (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Of Cocaine (F), 2) Sell/deliver Cocaine (F), and 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), at 1700-BLK Scott St, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2022 16:26.
Arresting Officer Irizarry, F

Name Davis, Steven Paul
Arrest Date 12/07/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Davis, Steven Paul (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2022 18:43.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Harris, Ledantae Markel
Arrest Date 12/07/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Harris, Ledantae Markel (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at SR 1700-BLK Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2022 20:26.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C

Name Townsend, Ousamane Keyeria
Arrest Date 12-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Townsend, Ousamane Keyeria (B /F/26) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 1499 Fairley Av/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2022 2:30:57 PM.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Townsend, Ousamane Keyeria
Arrest Date 12-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Townsend, Ousamane Keyeria (B /F/26) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 1499 Fairley Av/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2022 2:50:55 PM.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D

Name Exxon On The Run VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 12-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Exxon On The Run VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 300-BLK Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:23, 12/7/2022 and 00:24, 12/7/2022. Reported: 00:24, 12/7/2022.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T