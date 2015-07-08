Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-08-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WILSON, COLIN GUI
Arrest Type
DOB 6/19/1990
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-08 00:01:00
Court Case 22CR358742-01
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 20000

Name GONZALEZ-VEGA, ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 7/26/1996
Height 6.02
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-08 00:00:00
Court Case 21CRS217420
Charge Description DEATH BY VEHICLE – FELONY
Bond Amount 0

Name COMBS, BRANDI
Arrest Type
DOB 1/12/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-08 01:00:00
Court Case 22CR358938
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, CRYSTAL NICOLE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/12/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-08 11:45:00
Court Case 22CR359417-1
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 300

Name SMITH, WAYNE DARNELL
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 11/21/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 198
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-08 01:23:00
Court Case 22CR358953
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500

Name BARBER, DERRICK
Arrest Type
DOB 7/3/1972
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-08 14:00:00
Court Case 22CR352694-1
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2500