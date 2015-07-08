Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-08-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WILSON, COLIN GUI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/19/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-08 00:01:00
|Court Case
|22CR358742-01
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|GONZALEZ-VEGA, ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/26/1996
|Height
|6.02
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-08 00:00:00
|Court Case
|21CRS217420
|Charge Description
|DEATH BY VEHICLE – FELONY
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|COMBS, BRANDI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/12/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-08 01:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR358938
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|DAVIS, CRYSTAL NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/12/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-08 11:45:00
|Court Case
|22CR359417-1
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|300
|Name
|SMITH, WAYNE DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|11/21/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|198
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-08 01:23:00
|Court Case
|22CR358953
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|BARBER, DERRICK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/3/1972
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-08 14:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR352694-1
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500