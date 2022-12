Description

Byers, Michael Yasheima (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Break Or Enter Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Possess Stolen Goods (F), and 5) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/8/2022 12:14.