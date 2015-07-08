Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CONNOR, SANCHEZ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/18/1987
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-09 00:14:00
|Court Case
|20CR238632
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|LAMPKINS, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/29/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-09 08:45:00
|Court Case
|22CR013322
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|NEWTON, MALCOLM
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|12/26/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-09 11:47:00
|Court Case
|22CR358272
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO REPORT ACCIDENT – MISD.
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CHHAN, TERRY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/21/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-09 01:04:00
|Court Case
|21CR000598
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|JOHNSON, GEORGE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/17/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-09 12:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STINSON, JAYDEN LABRIAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/30/2001
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-09 13:31:00
|Court Case
|22CR266949
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|2000