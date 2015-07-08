Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CONNOR, SANCHEZ
Arrest Type
DOB 9/18/1987
Height 6.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-09 00:14:00
Court Case 20CR238632
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 20000

Name LAMPKINS, JOSHUA
Arrest Type
DOB 12/29/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-09 08:45:00
Court Case 22CR013322
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500

Name NEWTON, MALCOLM
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 12/26/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-09 11:47:00
Court Case 22CR358272
Charge Description FAIL TO REPORT ACCIDENT – MISD.
Bond Amount 0

Name CHHAN, TERRY
Arrest Type
DOB 12/21/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-09 01:04:00
Court Case 21CR000598
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000

Name JOHNSON, GEORGE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/17/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-09 12:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name STINSON, JAYDEN LABRIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/30/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-09 13:31:00
Court Case 22CR266949
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000