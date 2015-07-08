Below are the Union County arrests for 12-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Obert, Emma Kathryn
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2022
|Court Case
|202208827
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Obert, Emma Kathryn (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK Lauren Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/9/2022 16:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Hood, Gary Bryant
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Possess/Manufacture Fraudulent Forms Of Identification (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Hood, Gary Bryant (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Possess/manufacture Fraudulent Forms Of Identification (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2022 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Ross, Joshua Matthew
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Ross, Joshua Matthew (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 400-BLK W South Main St/s High St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/9/2022 02:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Bailey, Thomas Lamonte
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Bailey, Thomas Lamonte (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Larceny Of Motor Vehicle (F), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2022 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Lee, Heather Anne
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2022
|Court Case
|202208811
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Lee, Heather Anne (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Of Xanax (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5900-BLK Indian Brook Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/9/2022 02:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S
|Name
|Helton, Davonta
|Arrest Date
|12/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Helton, Davonta (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Us 74 Belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/9/2022 18:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G