Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-10-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DILDY, SAMUEL
Arrest Type
DOB 10/12/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-10 05:48:00
Court Case 22CR360793
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 5000

Name JENNINGS, ISAIAH MALIK
Arrest Type
DOB 9/25/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-10 06:23:00
Court Case 22CR360798
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 25000

Name MARTIN, CHARLES DECARLOS
Arrest Type
DOB 9/20/1977
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-10 05:46:00
Court Case 22CR360773
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name MARTIN, ELIJAH
Arrest Type
DOB 11/17/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-10 05:45:00
Court Case 22CR360789
Charge Description TRESPASS – FIRST DEGREE
Bond Amount 2500

Name SHINE, SPENCER LAMONT
Arrest Type
DOB 1/17/1992
Height 6.01
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-10 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR262044
Charge Description FALSE IMPRISONMENT
Bond Amount 0

Name SHOAF, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/15/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-10 02:24:00
Court Case 22CR360784
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000