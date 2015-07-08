Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-10-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DILDY, SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/12/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-10 05:48:00
|Court Case
|22CR360793
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|JENNINGS, ISAIAH MALIK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/25/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-10 06:23:00
|Court Case
|22CR360798
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|25000
|Name
|MARTIN, CHARLES DECARLOS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/20/1977
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-10 05:46:00
|Court Case
|22CR360773
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MARTIN, ELIJAH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/17/1994
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-10 05:45:00
|Court Case
|22CR360789
|Charge Description
|TRESPASS – FIRST DEGREE
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|SHINE, SPENCER LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/17/1992
|Height
|6.01
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-10 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR262044
|Charge Description
|FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|SHOAF, CHRISTOPHER STEVEN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/15/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-10 02:24:00
|Court Case
|22CR360784
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000