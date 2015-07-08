Below are the Union County arrests for 12-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chambers, Patience Benita
Arrest Date 12/10/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
Description Chambers, Patience Benita (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2022 16:48.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Goddard, Michael Patrick
Arrest Date 12/10/2022
Court Case 202208846
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Goddard, Michael Patrick (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/10/2022 17:47.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Goddard, Michelle Leigh
Arrest Date 12/10/2022
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Goddard, Michelle Leigh (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/10/2022 17:49.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Chappell, Dominque Deontay
Arrest Date 12/10/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Chappell, Dominque Deontay (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Us 74 X 601, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2022 18:19.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Baker, Charles William
Arrest Date 12/10/2022
Court Case 202207877
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), And 6) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
Description Baker, Charles William (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), and 6) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2022 00:08.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Little, Anthony Denilo
Arrest Date 12/10/2022
Court Case 202207907
Charge Criminal Summons (M),
Description Little, Anthony Denilo (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2022 20:18.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M