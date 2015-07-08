Below are the Union County arrests for 12-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chambers, Patience Benita
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Patience Benita (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2022 16:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Goddard, Michael Patrick
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2022
|Court Case
|202208846
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Goddard, Michael Patrick (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/10/2022 17:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Goddard, Michelle Leigh
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Goddard, Michelle Leigh (W /F/45) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/10/2022 17:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Chappell, Dominque Deontay
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Chappell, Dominque Deontay (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Us 74 X 601, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2022 18:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Baker, Charles William
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2022
|Court Case
|202207877
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), And 6) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
|Description
|Baker, Charles William (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 5) Drive Wrong Way On Dual Lane (M), and 6) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 1600-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2022 00:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Little, Anthony Denilo
|Arrest Date
|12/10/2022
|Court Case
|202207907
|Charge
|Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Little, Anthony Denilo (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 12/10/2022 20:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M