Below are the Union County arrests for 12-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Leon Luis, Dioen Jesse
Arrest Date 12/11/2022
Court Case 202207902
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Leon Luis, Dioen Jesse (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2022 16:50.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Ibarra, Juan Alexis
Arrest Date 12/11/2022
Court Case 202207914
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Ibarra, Juan Alexis (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2200-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2022 01:43.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Burch, Linda Hill
Arrest Date 12/11/2022
Court Case 202208864
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Burch, Linda Hill (W /F/72) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/11/2022 17:16.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Terrell, Isaiah Jevon
Arrest Date 12/11/2022
Court Case 202208853
Charge 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) And 2) Speeding (M),
Description Terrell, Isaiah Jevon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) and 2) Speeding (M), at Goldmine Rd/ Coporate Center Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/11/2022 02:15.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Rodriguez, Marck Anthony
Arrest Date 12/11/2022
Court Case 202207933
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
Description Rodriguez, Marck Anthony (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 900-BLK Airport Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2022 20:25.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Sastre, Ruandi Morales
Arrest Date 12/11/2022
Court Case 202208855
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Sastre, Ruandi Morales (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2022 04:09.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L