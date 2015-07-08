Below are the Union County arrests for 12-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Leon Luis, Dioen Jesse
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2022
|Court Case
|202207902
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Leon Luis, Dioen Jesse (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2022 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Ibarra, Juan Alexis
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2022
|Court Case
|202207914
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Ibarra, Juan Alexis (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 2200-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2022 01:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Burch, Linda Hill
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2022
|Court Case
|202208864
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Burch, Linda Hill (W /F/72) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/11/2022 17:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Terrell, Isaiah Jevon
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2022
|Court Case
|202208853
|Charge
|1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Terrell, Isaiah Jevon (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) and 2) Speeding (M), at Goldmine Rd/ Coporate Center Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/11/2022 02:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Rodriguez, Marck Anthony
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2022
|Court Case
|202207933
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Rodriguez, Marck Anthony (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 900-BLK Airport Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2022 20:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Sastre, Ruandi Morales
|Arrest Date
|12/11/2022
|Court Case
|202208855
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Sastre, Ruandi Morales (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 700-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 12/11/2022 04:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L