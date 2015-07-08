Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-12-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RICK, BOBBY RAY
Arrest Type
DOB 10/14/1970
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-12 07:23:00
Court Case 22CR358284
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 0

Name RIOS, EVELIA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type
DOB 3/2/2001
Height 4.11
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-12 12:23:00
Court Case 20CR735225
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name SANNI, EBONY EBON
Arrest Type
DOB 2/18/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-12 08:31:00
Court Case 22CR362054
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 0

Name HALL, CLIFFTEN MOLNAR
Arrest Type
DOB 7/26/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-12 13:00:00
Court Case 22CR351848-01
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST WITH MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000

Name ROBERTSON, JON ROSS
Arrest Type
DOB 12/22/2003
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-12 08:45:00
Court Case 22CR360210-01
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000

Name SMITH, TODD EUGENE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/21/1972
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-12 11:33:00
Court Case 22CR008199
Charge Description TRESPASS ON RR RIGHT OF WAY
Bond Amount 500