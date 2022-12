Description

Adams, Malek (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault With A Deadly Weapon (M), 2) Communicating Threats (M), 3) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 4) Possession Of Burglar`s Tools (F), and 5) Injury To Real Property (M), at 5900-BLK W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 12/12/2022 01:10.