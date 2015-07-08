Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PARKER, OMAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/6/1996
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-13 05:18:00
|Court Case
|22CR3622807
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|25000
|Name
|TILLMAN, ERIK DEZJHION
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/29/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-13 15:38:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOOVER, XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/16/1989
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-13 10:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EASTERLING, KEVIN DWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/24/1980
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-13 14:27:00
|Court Case
|22CR210926
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|GRAJEDA-GOMEZ, JESSICA MARIA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/18/1989
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-13 08:55:00
|Court Case
|22CR362818
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WARREN, TOSHEANA RENEE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|1/19/1982
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-13 12:57:00
|Court Case
|22CR706431-1
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|0.01