Below are the Union County arrests for 12-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thomas, Jordan Edward
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Thomas, Jordan Edward (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2022 14:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|12-14-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], between 08:42, 12/14/2022 and 08:43, 12/14/2022. Reported: 08:43, 12/14/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Hunter, B
|Name
|Michie, Mylo Lamar
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Michie, Mylo Lamar (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), 2) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2022 14:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Hancock, Anthony Lavon
|Arrest Date
|12-14-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hancock, Anthony Lavon (B /M/40) VICTIM of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon (C), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 07:00, 12/14/2022. Reported: 09:14, 12/14/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Griffin, Cecil Rodney
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2022
|Court Case
|202208953
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Cecil Rodney (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 100-BLK E Hwy 218, Fairview, NC, on 12/14/2022 14:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Suicide
|Arrest Date
|12-14-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Attempted Suicide (C), at [Address], on 11:29, 12/14/2022. Reported: 11:29, 12/14/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R