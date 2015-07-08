Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PATRICK, DERRICK CRAIG
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/18/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-15 02:54:00
|Court Case
|22CR364438
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|ARTIS, SHELDON LYDELL
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|3/5/1985
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-15 11:58:00
|Court Case
|21CRS215791
|Charge Description
|H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JADA ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|8/27/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-15 02:57:00
|Court Case
|22CR364440
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|COGBURN, GREG BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/21/1974
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-15 13:03:00
|Court Case
|22CR710372
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|DOUGLAS, SHAQUAN LATRAVION
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/22/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-15 04:23:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MANNS, RODERICK STEFFON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/21/1970
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-15 14:50:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount