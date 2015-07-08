Below are the Union County arrests for 12-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clyburn, Toby Jerman
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2022
|Court Case
|202208030
|Charge
|Stalking (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Toby Jerman (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2022 19:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Daniels, Jamal Mallik
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Daniels, Jamal Mallik (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2022 19:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Page, Christopher Michael
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Page, Christopher Michael (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2022 19:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Rivers, Ashiash Demond
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Awdw Serious Injury), F (F),
|Description
|Rivers, Ashiash Demond (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (awdw Serious Injury), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2022 07:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Long, Billy Joe
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Common Law Robbery (F),
|Description
|Long, Billy Joe (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Robbery (F), at 10900-BLK Smith Rd, Denver, CO, on 12/15/2022 10:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Baucom, Matthew Brian
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Baucom, Matthew Brian (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2022 11:09.
|Arresting Officer
|English, A N