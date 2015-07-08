Below are the Union County arrests for 12-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Clyburn, Toby Jerman
Arrest Date 12/15/2022
Court Case 202208030
Charge Stalking (M),
Description Clyburn, Toby Jerman (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2022 19:29.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Daniels, Jamal Mallik
Arrest Date 12/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Daniels, Jamal Mallik (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2022 19:35.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Page, Christopher Michael
Arrest Date 12/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Page, Christopher Michael (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2022 19:35.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Rivers, Ashiash Demond
Arrest Date 12/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (Awdw Serious Injury), F (F),
Description Rivers, Ashiash Demond (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (awdw Serious Injury), F (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2022 07:27.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Long, Billy Joe
Arrest Date 12/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Common Law Robbery (F),
Description Long, Billy Joe (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Robbery (F), at 10900-BLK Smith Rd, Denver, CO, on 12/15/2022 10:53.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Baucom, Matthew Brian
Arrest Date 12/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Baucom, Matthew Brian (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2022 11:09.
Arresting Officer English, A N