Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-17-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|AUTRY, JAYLEN MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
|DOB
|7/22/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-17 06:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR366321-01
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|REAGAN, TAMMY JEAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/17/1973
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-17 14:55:00
|Court Case
|22CR366513
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|15000
|Name
|GLENN, ALONZO TERREL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/9/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-17 04:25:00
|Court Case
|22CR366289-1
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|HAIRE, ANDREW WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/22/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-17 05:26:00
|Court Case
|22CR364835
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|HORISBERGER, FREDRICK JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/17/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-17 01:17:00
|Court Case
|21CR220709
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|JAZMIN, JUAN ALBERTO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/17/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|187
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-17 04:44:00
|Court Case
|22CR284256
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000