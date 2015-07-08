Below are the Union County arrests for 12-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Merritt, Trey Baxter
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Failure To Yield (M), And 3) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
|Description
|Merritt, Trey Baxter (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Failure To Yield (M), and 3) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 3400-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2022 00:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S
|Name
|Marsh, Kaveion Jonquyl
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2022
|Court Case
|202208061
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Kaveion Jonquyl (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 300-BLK E Houston St, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2022 00:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Ayala, Jason Gonzalez
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2022
|Court Case
|202209034
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Ayala, Jason Gonzalez (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 3400-BLK N Rocky River Rd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2022 01:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Chambers, Ashtin Braion
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2022
|Court Case
|202208064
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Ashtin Braion (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 2500-BLK Walkup Av/cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2022 02:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Khatami, Ali
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Khatami, Ali (A /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 5200-BLK Sequoia Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/17/2022 03:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Mangum, T J
|Name
|Bond, Justin Alan
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Bond, Justin Alan (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2022 06:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J