Below are the Union County arrests for 12-17-2022.

Name Merritt, Trey Baxter
Arrest Date 12/17/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Failure To Yield (M), And 3) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M),
Description Merritt, Trey Baxter (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Failure To Yield (M), and 3) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), at 3400-BLK N Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2022 00:29.
Arresting Officer Greene, M S

Name Marsh, Kaveion Jonquyl
Arrest Date 12/17/2022
Court Case 202208061
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Marsh, Kaveion Jonquyl (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 300-BLK E Houston St, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2022 00:34.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Ayala, Jason Gonzalez
Arrest Date 12/17/2022
Court Case 202209034
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Ayala, Jason Gonzalez (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 3400-BLK N Rocky River Rd/secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2022 01:45.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Chambers, Ashtin Braion
Arrest Date 12/17/2022
Court Case 202208064
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Chambers, Ashtin Braion (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 2500-BLK Walkup Av/cuthbertson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2022 02:51.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Khatami, Ali
Arrest Date 12/17/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Khatami, Ali (A /M/58) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 5200-BLK Sequoia Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/17/2022 03:41.
Arresting Officer Mangum, T J

Name Bond, Justin Alan
Arrest Date 12/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Bond, Justin Alan (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2022 06:39.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J