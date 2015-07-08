Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-18-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MEYER, ANDREW
Arrest Type
DOB 5/4/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-18 05:00:00
Court Case 22CR366971
Charge Description SIMPLE AFFRAY
Bond Amount 0

Name GADSDEN, DANASIA MONIQUE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/19/2001
Height 5.3
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-18 09:45:00
Court Case 20CR219093
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name BURLINSKI, KEVIN
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 7/30/1985
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-18 08:17:00
Court Case 22CR353898
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY)
Bond Amount 7500

Name FAASSEN, BOBBY
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 1/27/1972
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-18 00:51:00
Court Case 22CR366859-01
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 3000

Name FOKETI, ALAMATE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/10/1977
Height 6.02
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-18 00:00:00
Court Case 19CR217937
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name GARCIAGARCIA, FERNANDO JASON
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
DOB 11/2/2002
Height 5.08
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-18 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR366870-1
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 2000