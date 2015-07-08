Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-18-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MEYER, ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/4/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-18 05:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR366971
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE AFFRAY
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|GADSDEN, DANASIA MONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/19/2001
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-18 09:45:00
|Court Case
|20CR219093
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|BURLINSKI, KEVIN
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|7/30/1985
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-18 08:17:00
|Court Case
|22CR353898
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY)
|Bond Amount
|7500
|Name
|FAASSEN, BOBBY
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|1/27/1972
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-18 00:51:00
|Court Case
|22CR366859-01
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|FOKETI, ALAMATE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/10/1977
|Height
|6.02
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-18 00:00:00
|Court Case
|19CR217937
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|GARCIAGARCIA, FERNANDO JASON
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
|DOB
|11/2/2002
|Height
|5.08
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-18 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR366870-1
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|2000