Description

Sealy, Michael Ray (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Possess Of Xanax (F), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, FL, on 12/18/2022 01:21.