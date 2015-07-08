Below are the Union County arrests for 12-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sealy, Michael Ray
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2022
|Court Case
|202209081
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Possess Of Xanax (F), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Sealy, Michael Ray (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Possess Of Xanax (F), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, FL, on 12/18/2022 01:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Watts, Brionna Me`shel
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2022
|Court Case
|202209077
|Charge
|Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Watts, Brionna Me`shel (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), at 5000-BLK Markfield Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2022 03:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Rorie, Montez Cornelius
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2022
|Court Case
|202208094
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Montez Cornelius (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2022 17:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Nava, Erendida
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2022
|Court Case
|202208093
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Nava, Erendida (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2022 18:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Soriano, Mayya
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2022
|Court Case
|202208093
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Soriano, Mayya (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2022 18:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Bandarchyk, Uladzimir
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2022
|Court Case
|202209111
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Bandarchyk, Uladzimir (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NY, on 12/18/2022 19:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D