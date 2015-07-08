Below are the Union County arrests for 12-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sealy, Michael Ray
Arrest Date 12/18/2022
Court Case 202209081
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Possess Of Xanax (F), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Sealy, Michael Ray (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 4) Possess Of Xanax (F), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, FL, on 12/18/2022 01:21.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Watts, Brionna Me`shel
Arrest Date 12/18/2022
Court Case 202209077
Charge Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Watts, Brionna Me`shel (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), at 5000-BLK Markfield Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2022 03:28.
Arresting Officer Lesperance, J D

Name Rorie, Montez Cornelius
Arrest Date 12/18/2022
Court Case 202208094
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rorie, Montez Cornelius (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2400-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2022 17:56.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Nava, Erendida
Arrest Date 12/18/2022
Court Case 202208093
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Nava, Erendida (W /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2022 18:26.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Soriano, Mayya
Arrest Date 12/18/2022
Court Case 202208093
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Soriano, Mayya (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2022 18:34.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Bandarchyk, Uladzimir
Arrest Date 12/18/2022
Court Case 202209111
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Bandarchyk, Uladzimir (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NY, on 12/18/2022 19:02.
Arresting Officer Rucker, R D