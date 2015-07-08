Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-19-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VARELA-LOPEZ, ADAN DEJESUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/20/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-19 02:33:00
|Court Case
|22CR367504
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|TAYLOR, ADRIAN WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|12/13/1974
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-19 12:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BLACKBURN, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/28/2003
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-19 03:19:00
|Court Case
|22CR367519
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|7500
|Name
|OMORUYI, MUAWIYAH IYARE-NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/1/2004
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-19 09:40:00
|Court Case
|22CR367707
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|CARR, DCARRIUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/16/1993
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-19 05:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR367557-1
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|STARR, PINYA RAE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/21/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-19 10:39:00
|Court Case
|22CR367689
|Charge Description
|FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
|Bond Amount