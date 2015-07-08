Below are the Union County arrests for 12-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin, Donaphan Harold
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2022
|Court Case
|202201111
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Donaphan Harold (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/19/2022 19:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Ceurborst, Ethan Edward
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2022
|Court Case
|202209167
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Ceurborst, Ethan Edward (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 4800-BLK Austin Rd/w Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2022 20:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Nye, Cameron Lane
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Burglary-1St Degree (F),
|Description
|Nye, Cameron Lane (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Burglary-1st Degree (F), at 300-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/19/2022 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, P
|Name
|Helms, Randy Davis
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Helms, Randy Davis (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Nc 75/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/19/2022 22:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Callaghan, Brian Scott
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Callaghan, Brian Scott (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK W North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/19/2022 22:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Holman, James
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Exceeding Posted Speed (M), 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 5) False Report To Police Station (M),
|Description
|Holman, James (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Exceeding Posted Speed (M), 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 5) False Report To Police Station (M), at 4400-BLK Sardis Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2022 02:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Greene, M S