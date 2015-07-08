Below are the Union County arrests for 12-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Griffin, Donaphan Harold
Arrest Date 12/19/2022
Court Case 202201111
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Griffin, Donaphan Harold (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/19/2022 19:39.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Ceurborst, Ethan Edward
Arrest Date 12/19/2022
Court Case 202209167
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Ceurborst, Ethan Edward (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 4800-BLK Austin Rd/w Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2022 20:18.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Nye, Cameron Lane
Arrest Date 12/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Burglary-1St Degree (F),
Description Nye, Cameron Lane (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Burglary-1st Degree (F), at 300-BLK N Broome St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/19/2022 21:15.
Arresting Officer Helms, P

Name Helms, Randy Davis
Arrest Date 12/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Helms, Randy Davis (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Nc 75/hermitage Place Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/19/2022 22:05.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Callaghan, Brian Scott
Arrest Date 12/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Callaghan, Brian Scott (W /M/54) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK W North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/19/2022 22:06.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Holman, James
Arrest Date 12/19/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Exceeding Posted Speed (M), 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 5) False Report To Police Station (M),
Description Holman, James (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Exceeding Posted Speed (M), 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 5) False Report To Police Station (M), at 4400-BLK Sardis Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2022 02:01.
Arresting Officer Greene, M S