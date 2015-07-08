Description

Holman, James (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Exceeding Posted Speed (M), 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 5) False Report To Police Station (M), at 4400-BLK Sardis Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2022 02:01.