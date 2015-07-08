Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-20-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SHERRILL, BRANDON LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/29/1988
Height 6.6
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-20 02:18:00
Court Case 22CR363552-1
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name BELASQUEZ-HILERIO, CLAUDIO
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 9/20/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-20 01:19:00
Court Case 22CR368299
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING<21
Bond Amount 2500

Name FULLER, JALEN ALSHAWN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/22/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-20 00:56:00
Court Case 22CR368291
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name SULLIVAN, JOHNNY MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/5/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-20 01:55:00
Court Case 22CR300930
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 1000

Name KOWALO, JACOB STEVEN
Arrest Type
DOB 12/2/1997
Height 6.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-20 02:51:00
Court Case 22CR368257
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 7500

Name JONES, CHATERIA LATRICE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/28/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-20 03:07:00
Court Case 22CR368311
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2500