Below are the Union County arrests for 12-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Briningstool, Don K
Arrest Date 12/20/2022
Court Case 202208749
Charge Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F),
Description Briningstool, Don K (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F), at 3600-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/20/2022 10:17.
Arresting Officer Wade, J R

Name Tawiah, Godfred Dwumaah
Arrest Date 12/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Tawiah, Godfred Dwumaah (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2022 04:26.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A

Name Maynard, Frederick Eugene J
Arrest Date 12/20/2022
Court Case 202207862
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Maynard, Frederick Eugene J (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 300-BLK Stevens St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2022 11:02.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Locklear, Roy Robert
Arrest Date 12/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (Motion For Modifiecation In Dss Case), M (M),
Description Locklear, Roy Robert (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Writ (motion For Modifiecation In Dss Case), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2022 06:54.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A

Name Sterling, Cody Micheal
Arrest Date 12/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Sterling, Cody Micheal (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2022 12:58.
Arresting Officer Hines, J N

Name Lanier, Andrew Mckeithan
Arrest Date 12/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Lanier, Andrew Mckeithan (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2022 10:09.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A