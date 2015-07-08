Below are the Union County arrests for 12-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Briningstool, Don K
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2022
|Court Case
|202208749
|Charge
|Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F),
|Description
|Briningstool, Don K (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Larceny >$300 – <$1000 From Construc Site (F), at 3600-BLK Philadelphia Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/20/2022 10:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Wade, J R
|Name
|Tawiah, Godfred Dwumaah
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Tawiah, Godfred Dwumaah (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2022 04:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Maynard, Frederick Eugene J
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2022
|Court Case
|202207862
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Maynard, Frederick Eugene J (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 300-BLK Stevens St, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2022 11:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Locklear, Roy Robert
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Motion For Modifiecation In Dss Case), M (M),
|Description
|Locklear, Roy Robert (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Writ (motion For Modifiecation In Dss Case), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2022 06:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Sterling, Cody Micheal
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Sterling, Cody Micheal (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2022 12:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Lanier, Andrew Mckeithan
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lanier, Andrew Mckeithan (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2022 10:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A