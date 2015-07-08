Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-21-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name EVANS, QUINTON ISAIAH
Arrest Type
DOB 8/14/1995
Height 5.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-21 09:20:00
Court Case 22CR364824-1
Charge Description SECOND DEG SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF MINOR
Bond Amount 15000

Name TOBIAS, OMAR SHARIFF
Arrest Type
DOB 3/10/1978
Height 5.11
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-21 00:01:00
Court Case 22CRS017365
Charge Description AWDWIKISI
Bond Amount 150000

Name HUXFORD, TIMOTHY LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/23/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-21 09:13:00
Court Case 22CR369332-1
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000

Name AMADOR-CUELLAR, GERSON JOSUE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/7/2004
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-21 00:43:00
Court Case 22CR369089
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY)
Bond Amount 500

Name FELDEO, GERARD
Arrest Type
DOB 11/12/1981
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-21 17:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ARCHANGEL, DEMECO JERVON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/15/2002
Height 5.6
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-21 02:17:00
Court Case 21CR716758
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 1000