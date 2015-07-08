Below are the Union County arrests for 12-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Allen, Demario Lamar
Arrest Date 12/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Allen, Demario Lamar (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2022 11:50.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C

Name Mauldin, Hailey Eileen
Arrest Date 12-21-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Mauldin, Hailey Eileen (W /F/25) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 74/carroll, NC, on 12/21/2022 1:00:16 PM.
Arresting Officer Mosley, B R

Name Mapes, Jolenna Sue
Arrest Date 12-21-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Mapes, Jolenna Sue (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 399 Rea Rd/reid Dairy Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/21/2022 1:03:05 PM.
Arresting Officer Mosley, B R

Name Rushing, Abrya Cheri
Arrest Date 12/21/2022
Court Case 202209203
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Rushing, Abrya Cheri (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/21/2022 09:33.
Arresting Officer Charles, Z J

Name Dickson, Kyree Davon
Arrest Date 12/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Dickson, Kyree Davon (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 1600-BLK Sharon Rd W, Charlotte, NC, on 12/21/2022 11:09.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Richardson, Michael Thomas
Arrest Date 12/21/2022
Court Case 202208245
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Richardson, Michael Thomas (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/21/2022 14:37.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E