Below are the Union County arrests for 12-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allen, Demario Lamar
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Allen, Demario Lamar (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2022 11:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|Mauldin, Hailey Eileen
|Arrest Date
|12-21-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mauldin, Hailey Eileen (W /F/25) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 74/carroll, NC, on 12/21/2022 1:00:16 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mosley, B R
|Name
|Mapes, Jolenna Sue
|Arrest Date
|12-21-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mapes, Jolenna Sue (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of Expired Inspection, at 399 Rea Rd/reid Dairy Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/21/2022 1:03:05 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mosley, B R
|Name
|Rushing, Abrya Cheri
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2022
|Court Case
|202209203
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Abrya Cheri (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/21/2022 09:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Charles, Z J
|Name
|Dickson, Kyree Davon
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Dickson, Kyree Davon (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 1600-BLK Sharon Rd W, Charlotte, NC, on 12/21/2022 11:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Richardson, Michael Thomas
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2022
|Court Case
|202208245
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Richardson, Michael Thomas (W /M/68) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 12/21/2022 14:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E