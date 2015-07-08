Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-22-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ANTUNEZ, ALAN PADILLA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/10/1986
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-22 12:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR339388-1
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCC PROP-CONVEY IN OPER
|Bond Amount
|6000
|Name
|STOUT, GERALD DWAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/29/1986
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-22 00:25:00
|Court Case
|22CR368465-1
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|EVANS, JOSIAH MALACHI
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|9/27/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-22 15:21:00
|Court Case
|22CR364972-1
|Charge Description
|MURDER
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|ECTOR, XAVIER RESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/8/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-22 02:03:00
|Court Case
|22CR369882-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|PERRY, DONALD CORNELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/13/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-22 12:16:00
|Court Case
|22CR370238-1
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|KING, BOBBY RAY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/23/1977
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-22 00:45:00
|Court Case
|22CR369876-1
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|2000