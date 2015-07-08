Below are the Union County arrests for 12-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rodrigues, Monica Natalia
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Rodrigues, Monica Natalia (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2000-BLK Magna Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/22/2022 21:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Daigle, D D
|Name
|Burch, Matthew Emmanuel
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2022
|Court Case
|202208161
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Carry Concealed Weapon) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Carry Concealed Gun) (M),
|Description
|Burch, Matthew Emmanuel (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (carry Concealed Weapon) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (carry Concealed Gun) (M), at 900-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2022 02:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Oxendine, Timothy
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2022
|Court Case
|202205969
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Oxendine, Timothy (A /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 7800-BLK Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/22/2022 08:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Clyburn, Tracy Michelle
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Tracy Michelle (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2022 11:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Massey, Rodney Alan
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
|Description
|Massey, Rodney Alan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 2000-BLK Ansonville Rd/thomas Helms Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/22/2022 12:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Funderburke, B P
|Name
|Neufeld, Jordan
|Arrest Date
|12-22-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Neufeld, Jordan (W /F/20) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2022 11:32:55 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D