Below are the Union County arrests for 12-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rodrigues, Monica Natalia
Arrest Date 12/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Rodrigues, Monica Natalia (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2000-BLK Magna Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/22/2022 21:38.
Arresting Officer Daigle, D D

Name Burch, Matthew Emmanuel
Arrest Date 12/22/2022
Court Case 202208161
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Carry Concealed Weapon) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Carry Concealed Gun) (M),
Description Burch, Matthew Emmanuel (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (carry Concealed Weapon) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (carry Concealed Gun) (M), at 900-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2022 02:27.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Oxendine, Timothy
Arrest Date 12/22/2022
Court Case 202205969
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Oxendine, Timothy (A /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 7800-BLK Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 12/22/2022 08:48.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Clyburn, Tracy Michelle
Arrest Date 12/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Clyburn, Tracy Michelle (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired Rev), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2022 11:05.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Massey, Rodney Alan
Arrest Date 12/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M),
Description Massey, Rodney Alan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev), M (M), at 2000-BLK Ansonville Rd/thomas Helms Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/22/2022 12:24.
Arresting Officer Funderburke, B P

Name Neufeld, Jordan
Arrest Date 12-22-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Neufeld, Jordan (W /F/20) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 2350 W Roosevelt Blvd/hanover Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2022 11:32:55 AM.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D