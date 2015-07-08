Description

Burch, Matthew Emmanuel (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (carry Concealed Weapon) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (carry Concealed Gun) (M), at 900-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2022 02:27.