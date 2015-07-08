Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-23-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BREAKER, CARLOS FERNANDO
Arrest Type
DOB 2/2/1997
Height 6.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-23 11:34:00
Court Case 22CR370799-1
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name RICHARDS, CHERYL ANNE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/4/1966
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-23 10:00:00
Court Case 22CR370757
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 0

Name CLARK, KEITH JARENHART
Arrest Type
DOB 6/28/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-23 02:09:00
Court Case 22CR370601
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name GARCIA, SALVADOR CRUZ
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 1/2/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-23 02:16:00
Court Case 22CR370619
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name GUINYARD, BENJAMIN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/25/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-23 03:23:00
Court Case 22CR370654
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 0

Name HUNTER, KEON MALIK
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 4/6/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-23 07:00:00
Court Case 22CR370678
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500