Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-23-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BREAKER, CARLOS FERNANDO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/2/1997
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-23 11:34:00
|Court Case
|22CR370799-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|RICHARDS, CHERYL ANNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/4/1966
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-23 10:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR370757
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CLARK, KEITH JARENHART
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/28/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-23 02:09:00
|Court Case
|22CR370601
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|GARCIA, SALVADOR CRUZ
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|1/2/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-23 02:16:00
|Court Case
|22CR370619
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|GUINYARD, BENJAMIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/25/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-23 03:23:00
|Court Case
|22CR370654
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HUNTER, KEON MALIK
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|4/6/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-23 07:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR370678
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500