Description

Rollins, Christopher Garry (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(obtain Property False Pretense) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 100-BLK Davidson Dr, Asheville, NC, on 12/23/2022 16:32.