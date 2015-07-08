Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-24-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HAIRE, ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/22/1992
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-24 08:10:00
|Court Case
|22CR370152
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|MURRAY, WILLIAM LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/10/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-24 06:28:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROSSI, NATASHA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/23/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-24 03:17:00
|Court Case
|22CR371162
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|PERRY, SHAQUANDA SHERELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/12/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-24 12:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR276956
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|ARTHUR, ANTHONY STARR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/4/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-24 00:55:00
|Court Case
|22CR371307
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|MCGOWAN, DANNY EARL
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/1/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-24 05:02:00
|Court Case
|22CR371257
|Charge Description
|MURDER
|Bond Amount