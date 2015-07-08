Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-24-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HAIRE, ANDREW
Arrest Type
DOB 4/22/1992
Height 5.1
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-24 08:10:00
Court Case 22CR370152
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 1000

Name MURRAY, WILLIAM LEWIS
Arrest Type
DOB 9/10/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-24 06:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROSSI, NATASHA MARIE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/23/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-24 03:17:00
Court Case 22CR371162
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name PERRY, SHAQUANDA SHERELL
Arrest Type
DOB 2/12/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-24 12:00:00
Court Case 22CR276956
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 5000

Name ARTHUR, ANTHONY STARR
Arrest Type
DOB 8/4/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-24 00:55:00
Court Case 22CR371307
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000

Name MCGOWAN, DANNY EARL
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/1/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-24 05:02:00
Court Case 22CR371257
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount