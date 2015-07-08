Below are the Union County arrests for 12-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Perry, David
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2022
|Court Case
|202208223
|Charge
|1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Perry, David (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK Meadow Street, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2022 19:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Rushing, Audwin Dair
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Audwin Dair (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Harrah, Adam James
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2022
|Court Case
|202208225
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Harrah, Adam James (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2022 22:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Harkey, T
|Name
|Mcclain, Wesley Norman
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2022
|Court Case
|202208209
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Mcclain, Wesley Norman (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 800-BLK Cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2022 10:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Helms, Bobby Leonidas
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2022
|Court Case
|202208210
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Helms, Bobby Leonidas (W /M/82) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 1700-BLK Concord Av/help St, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2022 11:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Inman, Rocky Mack
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2022
|Court Case
|202208213
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Inman, Rocky Mack (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 900-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, SC, on 12/24/2022 13:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A