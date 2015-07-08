Below are the Union County arrests for 12-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Perry, David
Arrest Date 12/24/2022
Court Case 202208223
Charge 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Perry, David (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK Meadow Street, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2022 19:52.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Rushing, Audwin Dair
Arrest Date 12/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Rushing, Audwin Dair (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Harrah, Adam James
Arrest Date 12/24/2022
Court Case 202208225
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Harrah, Adam James (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 500-BLK Fincher St, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2022 22:13.
Arresting Officer Harkey, T

Name Mcclain, Wesley Norman
Arrest Date 12/24/2022
Court Case 202208209
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Mcclain, Wesley Norman (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 800-BLK Cotton St, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2022 10:35.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Helms, Bobby Leonidas
Arrest Date 12/24/2022
Court Case 202208210
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Helms, Bobby Leonidas (W /M/82) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 1700-BLK Concord Av/help St, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2022 11:24.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Inman, Rocky Mack
Arrest Date 12/24/2022
Court Case 202208213
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Inman, Rocky Mack (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 900-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, SC, on 12/24/2022 13:00.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A