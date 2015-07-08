Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-25-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CHASENGNOU, NANCY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/23/1986
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-25 00:13:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WILFONG, KIERRA LANISE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|7/28/1991
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-25 00:26:00
|Court Case
|22CR371541
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|LITTLE, SHAMARIO NATUAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/23/1980
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-25 01:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR371577
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|LUCAS, ADAM CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/6/1997
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-25 02:35:00
|Court Case
|22CR365475
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|COREA-AGUILAR, WALTER HUMBERTO
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|2/20/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-25 06:22:00
|Court Case
|22CR371647
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|300
|Name
|NASH, DARREN ALANDUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/23/1993
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-25 07:46:00
|Court Case
|21CR702853-1
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|453