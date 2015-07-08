Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-25-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CHASENGNOU, NANCY
Arrest Type
DOB 6/23/1986
Height 4.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-25 00:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WILFONG, KIERRA LANISE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 7/28/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-25 00:26:00
Court Case 22CR371541
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000

Name LITTLE, SHAMARIO NATUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/23/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-25 01:00:00
Court Case 22CR371577
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 0

Name LUCAS, ADAM CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type
DOB 4/6/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-25 02:35:00
Court Case 22CR365475
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1500

Name COREA-AGUILAR, WALTER HUMBERTO
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 2/20/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-25 06:22:00
Court Case 22CR371647
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 300

Name NASH, DARREN ALANDUS
Arrest Type
DOB 3/23/1993
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-25 07:46:00
Court Case 21CR702853-1
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 453