Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Covington, Shadarius Miguel
Arrest Date 12/25/2022
Court Case 202208229
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Covington, Shadarius Miguel (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1300-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2022 00:51.
Arresting Officer Clarke, J W

Name Helms, Thomas Steven
Arrest Date 12/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Helms, Thomas Steven (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 5900-BLK Lander Benton Rd, Unionville, NC, on 12/25/2022 01:57.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Hidalgo, Johnny Nieto
Arrest Date 12/25/2022
Court Case 202209284
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Hidalgo, Johnny Nieto (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 3900-BLK Helmsville Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/25/2022 03:21.
Arresting Officer Straining, D S

Name Helms, Travis Brian
Arrest Date 12/25/2022
Court Case 202208232
Charge Failure To Appear (M) Misdemeanor Larceny (M),
Description Helms, Travis Brian (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Appear (m) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 1400-BLK Jackson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2022 11:17.
Arresting Officer Mason, R