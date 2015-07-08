Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Covington, Shadarius Miguel
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2022
|Court Case
|202208229
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Covington, Shadarius Miguel (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1300-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2022 00:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Helms, Thomas Steven
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Helms, Thomas Steven (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 5900-BLK Lander Benton Rd, Unionville, NC, on 12/25/2022 01:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Hidalgo, Johnny Nieto
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2022
|Court Case
|202209284
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Hidalgo, Johnny Nieto (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 3900-BLK Helmsville Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/25/2022 03:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Straining, D S
|Name
|Helms, Travis Brian
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2022
|Court Case
|202208232
|Charge
|Failure To Appear (M) Misdemeanor Larceny (M),
|Description
|Helms, Travis Brian (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Failure To Appear (m) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), at 1400-BLK Jackson St, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2022 11:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R