Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-26-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JAMES, JUSTIN ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/15/1976
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-26 03:12:00
|Court Case
|22CR371962-1
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|VEREEN, LAKEVIUS THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/4/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-26 02:35:00
|Court Case
|22CR371948
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|FAULKNER, LOGAN GREGORY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/8/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-26 03:59:00
|Court Case
|22CR371971-01
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|DAVIS, JASAMINE NICRORA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/24/1995
|Height
|5.06
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-26 00:00:00
|Court Case
|16CR730931
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|ANTUNEZ, ALAN PADILLA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/10/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-26 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR339388-01
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCC PROP-CONVEY IN OPER
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|GENDREAU, ISAIAH JAMES
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/21/1996
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-12-26 11:05:00
|Court Case
|22CR371165-01
|Charge Description
|KIDNAPPING – SECOND DEGREE
|Bond Amount
|0