Below are the Union County arrests for 12-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Sumpter, Fernando Akeem
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Sumpter, Fernando Akeem (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2022 10:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Little, Shawn Bernard
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2022
|Court Case
|202208242
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
|Description
|Little, Shawn Bernard (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 1600-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2022 12:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Barrett, Jeffrey James
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Jeffrey James (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 700-BLK W Main St, Marshville, NC, on 12/26/2022 12:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, D
|Name
|Allen, Ryan Patrick
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Allen, Ryan Patrick (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 500-BLK Hillcrest Av, Marshville, NC, on 12/26/2022 12:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Dobbins, D
|Name
|Lassiter, Jesse Iii
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2022
|Court Case
|202208246
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Lassiter, Jesse Iii (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2022 16:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Estevez, Kimberly Nmn
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2022
|Court Case
|202208250
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Estevez, Kimberly Nmn (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2022 16:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A