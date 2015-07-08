Below are the Union County arrests for 12-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Sumpter, Fernando Akeem
Arrest Date 12/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Sumpter, Fernando Akeem (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2022 10:04.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Little, Shawn Bernard
Arrest Date 12/26/2022
Court Case 202208242
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M),
Description Little, Shawn Bernard (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), at 1600-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2022 12:06.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Barrett, Jeffrey James
Arrest Date 12/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Criminal Summons (M),
Description Barrett, Jeffrey James (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 700-BLK W Main St, Marshville, NC, on 12/26/2022 12:12.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, D

Name Allen, Ryan Patrick
Arrest Date 12/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Allen, Ryan Patrick (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 500-BLK Hillcrest Av, Marshville, NC, on 12/26/2022 12:44.
Arresting Officer Dobbins, D

Name Lassiter, Jesse Iii
Arrest Date 12/26/2022
Court Case 202208246
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Lassiter, Jesse Iii (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2022 16:30.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Estevez, Kimberly Nmn
Arrest Date 12/26/2022
Court Case 202208250
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Estevez, Kimberly Nmn (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2022 16:55.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A