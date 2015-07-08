Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PRICE, STEVEN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/4/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-27 05:32:00
Court Case 21CR009810
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 500

Name SMITH, CAPRISHA MICHELLE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/17/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-27 02:13:00
Court Case 22CR372388-1
Charge Description C/S-SCH II- POSSESS – OTHER
Bond Amount 2500

Name AUDAIN, GRETCHEN
Arrest Type
DOB 6/28/1971
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-27 11:21:00
Court Case 22CR372396-1
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 37500

Name JACOBS, ERIKA
Arrest Type
DOB 9/20/1995
Height 5.3
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-27 11:15:00
Court Case 22CR352288
Charge Description DOMESTIC CRIM TRESSPASS(M)
Bond Amount 0

Name LOCKAMY, JOSEPH RAY
Arrest Type
DOB 11/9/1989
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-27 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR013104
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500

Name LITTLE, MICHAEL ZACHARY
Arrest Type
DOB 7/31/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-27 05:30:00
Court Case 22CR371299
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 0