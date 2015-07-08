Below are the Union County arrests for 12-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Jolly, Ariana Trinyti
Arrest Date 12/27/2022
Court Case 202209314
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Jolly, Ariana Trinyti (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 1600-BLK Schiller Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2022 10:38.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Stegall, John Alan
Arrest Date 12/27/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Stegall, John Alan (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Roanoke River Corr, Tillery, NC, on 12/27/2022 15:00.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Hodge, Anesha Michelle
Arrest Date 12/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hodge, Anesha Michelle (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/27/2022 15:12.
Arresting Officer Hill, T A

Name Lotharp, Kemp Dulaine
Arrest Date 12/27/2022
Court Case 202208265
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Lotharp, Kemp Dulaine (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1100-BLK Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2022 15:19.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Thomas, Gregory
Arrest Date 12/27/2022
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Thomas, Gregory (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/27/2022 17:14.
Arresting Officer Weinstein, M

Name Steffler, Brandon James
Arrest Date 12/27/2022
Court Case 202208198
Charge Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
Description Steffler, Brandon James (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 4100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2022 19:25.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M