Below are the Union County arrests for 12-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jolly, Ariana Trinyti
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2022
|Court Case
|202209314
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Jolly, Ariana Trinyti (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 1600-BLK Schiller Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2022 10:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Stegall, John Alan
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Stegall, John Alan (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Possess Methamphetamine (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Roanoke River Corr, Tillery, NC, on 12/27/2022 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Hodge, Anesha Michelle
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hodge, Anesha Michelle (B /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5600-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/27/2022 15:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T A
|Name
|Lotharp, Kemp Dulaine
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2022
|Court Case
|202208265
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Lotharp, Kemp Dulaine (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1100-BLK Iceman St, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2022 15:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Thomas, Gregory
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Gregory (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/27/2022 17:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Steffler, Brandon James
|Arrest Date
|12/27/2022
|Court Case
|202208198
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Steffler, Brandon James (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 4100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2022 19:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M