Description

Jolly, Ariana Trinyti (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 1600-BLK Schiller Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2022 10:38.