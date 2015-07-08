Robinson, Keu`ndra Alexis

Charged With 1) Surrender Of Surety (M), 2) Fail To Appear - Misd - 1(Nol,Expired Reg) (M), 3) Fail To Appear - Misd - 1(Fail To Stop Red Light, Nol) (M), 4) Fail To Appear - Misd - 1(Speeding, Nol) (M), 5) Surrender Of Surety (M), 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 7) Speeding (M), 8) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), And 9) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),.