Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GARCIA, JASON CURIAS
Arrest Type
DOB 8/9/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-28 10:22:00
Court Case 22CR372974-01
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST WITH MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000

Name LEE, NATHANIEL HAWTHORNE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/8/1955
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-28 12:25:00
Court Case 22CR373194
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount

Name BEARD, SAMUEL JEROME
Arrest Type
DOB 12/20/1975
Height 5.9
Weight 192
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-28 12:06:00
Court Case 21CR054576
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name BROWN, JASON JEROME
Arrest Type
DOB 11/4/1963
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-28 12:05:00
Court Case 22CR721134
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name FISHER, NICHOLAS DOMENICK
Arrest Type
DOB 10/15/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 137
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-28 11:23:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NANCE, GREGORY RAY
Arrest Type
DOB 11/19/1970
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-12-28 10:40:00
Court Case 22CR373059-1
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY)
Bond Amount 7500